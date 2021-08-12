Lauren Luyendyk’s Post-Baby Body Is So Strong and Cute! See Photos of the Mama in Recovery

Looking good, mama! Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) has been a busy bee since welcoming twins Lux and Senna with her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., in June 2021. Amid all of the newborn crazy, she has been showing off her strong post-baby body and connecting with fans along her postpartum journey.

The former Bachelor and the Shades of Roses founder are an incredible parenting team — and have become even more in tune with one another since bringing home their new son and daughter. “If she’s having a mental breakdown, I get it together,” Arie explained in a YouTube video the couple posted on August 9. “That is what makes us great at coparenting. We can sense when the other needs a little bit more heavy lifting on the parenting end.”

Lauren agreed they do a “good job balancing out” each other amid their parenting duties. “We can’t both break down at the same time. One of us has to man up,” she noted. “[And] stop complaining.”

The reality TV couple already share 2-year-old daughter Alessi — and between the toddler and their new twins, the dynamic duo definitely have their hands full. “Alessi’s world changed in a big way this month [with] the twins’ arrival [and not going to lie], things haven’t been all cupcakes [and] rainbows, but I’m so proud of her learning to adapt to her new role as big sister,” Lauren previously wrote via Instagram in July before asking fans, “What are some things you did to make your toddler’s transition easier after bringing home a new baby?”

However, the former racecar driver and the blonde beauty have figured out a great system for taking care of all of their babies. “I’ll sleep in the twins’ room, I’ll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night just to give each other a full night’s rest,” Arie revealed via YouTube. “And the person who has the full night’s rest handles Alessi in the morning. It’s working pretty good.”

Though he admitted “some nights” have been “complete chaos,” it seems they are making it work. “One wakes up at 10 [p.m.], the other at midnight, the other at 2 [a.m.],” Arie said. “And by the time you know it, you’ve gone through the whole night and haven’t slept.” No matter what, Lauren and her man are killing the parenting game!

