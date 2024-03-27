Their family is growing! Lea Michele announced that she’s pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Zandy Reich.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” the Glee alum, 37, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, alongside three photos of her cradling her baby belly in nothing but a pair of white undies and a matching shawl draped over her shoulders. She looked down at her stomach with a gentle smile.

Lea and Zandy, whom she married in 2019, also share son Ever, 3. After welcoming Ever in August 2020, the actress revealed in March 2022 that she and Zandy were struggling to conceive a second time.

“Our journey bringing [our second baby] into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, noting that she had “faith God will bring us another when the time is right.”

Lea has struggled with her fertility as a result of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. She revealed her diagnosis in September 2019, explaining to Health at the time that she struggled with her weight and acne — two symptoms of the disease.

“The side effects can be brutal,” she said. “Through diet, I have been able to manage it. But I am very fortunate. There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with — mine is not as intense. Which is why I haven’t really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense.”

However, PCOS commonly affects fertility, which Lea experienced while trying to get pregnant with both of her children.

“I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen,’” she said in a March 2021 Instagram Live of trying to conceive Ever. “It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. Emotionally, it just started to build and build … then we got pregnant.”

Lea and Zandy announced that they were expecting their first child in April 2020. A source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that Zandy couldn’t “wait to become a dad” and Lea “couldn’t be happier” about finally becoming a mother. Life & Style later confirmed that Ever Leo arrived on August 20, 2020.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.