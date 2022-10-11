Getting Her Steps In! Malia Obama Flaunts Legs in Biker Shorts and Crop Top: Photos

Werkin’ on the weekend. Malia Obama enjoyed an afternoon hike with a friend in Los Angeles while flaunting her always-summer-ready legs in biker shorts on Saturday, October 8.

The former first daughter paired her shorts with an off-white crop tank and completed the active ensemble with a trucker hat and a crewneck wrapped around her waist. After getting her daily steps in, Malia and her workout buddy stopped at a restaurant and enjoyed the sunny weather on the outside patio.

The writer is the queen of wearing cozy athleisure wear. She donned a cute oversized tye-dye T-shirt that reached past her spandex shorts while running errands in Los Angeles in June 2022. Considering she stands at 6’11”, Malia’s model-like legs are truly show-stopping when she rocks a cute pair of shorts.

Malia moved to L.A. and got her first apartment after she graduated from Harvard in 2021. While her mother, Michelle Obama, was happy for her to really enter adulthood, the former first lady shared her concerns about how Malia would be treated without her parents’ protection.

“I am excited for her next chapter. That’s why I want to be as excited as every parent,” the wife of former president Barack Obama told Gayle King during a May 2021 interview on CBS This Morning. “I don’t want to worry about her entering a world where she has to worry about how people will treat her because of the color of her skin,’ she continued before gushing over Malia and her younger sister, Sasha Obama.

“I almost forgot that this year, this summer, they’re going to be 23 and 20. I’m just, like, stop there! I don’t even have teenagers anymore,” the “Becoming” author added.

After graduating, Malia landed a sweet job as Donald Glover’s writing assistant for the upcoming Amazon series, Hive. The Atlanta actor is the executive director on the project, which revolves around a character based off of Beyoncé, and has shared how impressed he’s been with Malia’s work ethic.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard, Donald told Vanity Fair in March 2022. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

It’s like Malia was born to work on this project as her mother is besties with Queen Bey. (Name a better duo, we’ll wait). Michelle shared her love for the summer 2022 anthem “Break My Soul” which was also included in Barack’s infamous summer playlist.

“Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again! ‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!” Michelle tweeted in June 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Malia looking cool and chic in biker shorts!