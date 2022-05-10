Actress Michelle Williams is pregnant with baby No. 3, and she’s already a proud mom to two amazing kids.

The Manchester By the Sea star shares son Hart with her husband, Thomas Kail, whom she married in March 2020 months before she gave birth to their first child together in June 2020. Michelle is also a mom to her teenage daughter, Matilda, from her prior relationship with late actor Heath Ledger.

Michelle gushed that her third pregnancy is “totally joyous” after announcing the big news on May 10.

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you,” the Venom actress told Variety. “It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The Blue Valentine actress noted that giving birth to her sweet son during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic was “a reminder that life goes on.”

“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that,” she explained. “He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Michelle absolutely adores raising her little ones. She said motherhood is “the ultimate creative act” and is what keeps her dedicated to being an advocate for causes close to her heart, like reproductive freedoms and pay equality.

“There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid,” she acknowledged.

The After the Wedding starlet will soon have two little ones at home, and she also has her hands full with teenager Matilda. She and the late actor welcomed their only child together in 2005, and Michelle previously said their sweet daughter is the spitting image of Heath.

“Every time I really miss him and wonder where he’s gone, I just look at her,” the My Week With Marilyn actress told Vogue in 2009 about her former partner.

Michelle and Heath met on the set of 2005’s Brokeback Mountain and started dating shortly thereafter. They were together until October 2007, three months before Heath died in January 2008 following an accidental overdose.

“Brokeback Mountain was an unrepeatable moment in time, a very charmed time in my life,” she recalled to Vogue. “I was in love. I was in a movie I was proud to be a part of and with a beautiful, brand new baby. Everything was good in that moment.”

