Wait a sec … are Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson and Bachelor alum Abigail Heringer dating?! The pair sparked romance rumors after sharing a flirty photo together in New York City on Saturday, May 1 — but it seems things are strictly platonic between the pair.

“They are newly acquainted friends and are not dating,” a rep for Mike, 33, exclusively tells Life & Style.

The snapshot — which Abigail, 26, first shared to her Instagram Stories before Mike posted the photo to his own Instagram Stories — featured the dynamic duo cuddled up to one another. Mike nuzzled his face into Abigail’s hair for the pic, while she smiled and gave a peace sign to the camera.

The photo came amid a group hangout with other Bachelor Nation stars, including Bachelor season 25’s controversial winner Rachael Kirkconnell, season 25 contestant Kit Keenan and Bennett Jordan, who competed for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams‘ hearts during season 16 of The Bachelorette. However, this was certainly the coziest photo to come out of the reality stars’ meetup.

Fans were totally on board with the potential couple — and weren’t afraid to gush on social media over the idea that they might be together. “This is the s—t we LIVE FOR OUT HERE. Who these people actually deserve: each other!” one user gushed, while another added, “Is this for real? If so, I’m so happy for them. So deserving.”

The portfolio manager joined the Bachelor Nation family when he appeared as a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette. However, leading lady Hannah Brown eliminated him during week seven of the season. He returned to try his hand at love again on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise but was sent home during week four’s rose ceremony.

Following his stint on the shows, Mike was romantically linked to Demi Lovato. “She’s sexy, right?” he told Life & Style in September 2019. “We’re just two people trying to get to know each other. That’s all.” However, their connection was seemingly short lived.

Abigail, for her part, turned heads during Matt James‘ season when she received his first impression rose after revealing to him that she was deaf and wore a cochlear implant. “It was something I had been so insecure about and so to open up about it and to not only have him acknowledge it, but to actually see it as a really attractive quality,” she previously revealed on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It was just a really special moment.”

However, the ABC Food Tours founder sent her home during week seven.