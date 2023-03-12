Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro lit up the Oscars red carpet while wearing an elegant Elie Saab Haute Couture gown. The California native looked stunning in the dress that featured a plunging neckline and a deep purple front-tie skirt. Monica completed the noteworthy look with Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry.

The At Midnight star chatted with Orange Is the New Black’s Laverne Cox on the red carpet, and revealed why she chose to wear the gown on Hollywood’s big night.

“They were the first couture dress to loan to me when no one knew who the heck I was,” she said.

While this may be Monica’s first time attending the Oscars, she arrived at the Dolby Theatre looking like a red carpet ​veteran with her glamorous gown. In fact, she’s experienced a lot of firsts this year, as she attended the Golden Globes for the first time in January 2023.

Monica gained a lot of recognition after portraying the character Phoenix in Top Gun: Maverick and made her presence known in a predominantly male-dominated cast. However, that didn’t stop her from shining in the 2022 movie.

“It was ten months of filming while going through intense training and flying in jets,” she told Vogue in May 2022. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done — a completely life-changing experience.”

The Cathedral starlet even gushed over working with Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise and how they wanted to make Top Gun: Maverick a “timeless” film.

“I remember a day when Tom Cruise was explaining a detail he had changed and why he changed it. Offhandedly, he said, ‘Well I was watching Casablanca last night,’ and I realized how his practice of constantly studying great historical films informs all of his creative decisions,” she told the publication at the time.

After shining in the blockbuster film, Monica shined in a ​crystalized, strapless 2010 Armani Privé gown at the world premiere.

The Chicago Justice actress shared snapshots of the big night with her costars via Instagram while reflecting on the lengthy process it took to film Top Gun: Maverick.

“We wrapped this film three years ago. To say the anticipation has been building would be an understatement. Nothing can compare to the experience of finally getting to celebrate the blood, sweat and tears my friends and I put into this film,” she wrote in her lengthy May 2022 caption.” “I’m so lucky to have gotten to be a part of this process, not to mention getting to play a character who everyone fought so hard for… this was a beautiful day. A celebration, a relief, an absolute thrill. It was incredible to show this film to some of my family and friends and I cannot wait for the world to get to see it, too.”

