Through the ups and downs. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe ​Leakes revealed she “reached out” to former BFF Kim Zolciak following the news of her split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

“I don’t know how she’s doing overall,” the reality star told TMZ on Wednesday, July 5.

NeNe, 55, explained that she extended an olive branch to Kim “because she reached out” to her when NeNe “was really going through something.”

“I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s a divorce, it’s not easy,” she continued.

Life & Style confirmed Kroy, 37, filed for divorce from Kim, 45, in May after 11 years of marriage, just two days before his estranged wife filed. That being said, Kroy listed their official date of separation on April 30, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

While citing their marriage as “irretrievably broken,” Kroy requested sole custody of minor kids KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, as Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann are legally adults.

Before the divorce filing, Kim and Kroy struggled with financial woes, including their $1.1 million tax debt and their barely-missed home foreclosure.

A source exclusively told Life & Style that Kroy “doesn’t have a job,” days after their split went public.

“[Kim] has her skincare line and other avenues of income,” the revealed at the time. “House husbands don’t want to get jobs.”

Tensions ​continued to develop between Kim and Kroy following their split and the pair attacked each other through legal woes. In fact, Kim asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to have Kroy tested for drugs, according to court documents viewed by Life & Style. The Don’t Be Tardy matriarch claimed her estranged husband’s alleged use of marijuana sparked “serious concerns for the safety and well being” of their four underage children.

Since then, the former couple has thrown around even more allegations about each other, from gambling debts to parenting styles.

Kim broke her silence on her nasty ongoing divorce from Kroy on June 13, sharing how “sad” it was.

“Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” a lawyer for Kim, 45 told People at the time. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The same day, Kroy filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem for KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. The retired athlete claimed that Kim was currently “direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present,” according to the publication.

All that being said, things started to head toward a positive path after Kim and Kroy reunited during a church day with their kids on July 2.