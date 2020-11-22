Sisters by blood, BFFs by choice. Brie and Nikki Bella celebrated their 37th birthdays during a wine-filled party in their new residence of Northern California, and Brie shared the sweetest tribute to her twin on Saturday, November 21.

“Thank you God for letting me have this day of celebration with the greatest person,” the former wrestler gushed on Instagram alongside four photos of the identical twin siblings enjoying some white wine together on their big day. “Happy Birthday @thenikkibella I’m so lucky you are my twin, my PIC, my rock. Our whole lives we get to party on this day together.”

Courtesy of @thebriebella/Instagram

Brie also shared a photo of herself double-fisting two glasses of red wine on her Instagram Stories. “Hi 37!!” she gushed. “It’s my birthday.”

As any Total Bellas fan would know, birthdays aren’t the only things Brie and Nikki do together. The San Diego natives enjoyed simultaneous pregnancies and welcomed their sons just one day apart over the summer. Nikki gave birth to her first child, named Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed baby No. 2, named Buddy, on August 1.

Instagram

The WWE alums “hoped” they would give birth “on the same day,” but welcoming their babies one day apart was “close enough” for them, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the births. “Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” the source added. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”

Though the longtime reality stars were “already close” before the simultaneous pregnancies, “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond,” the insider gushed.

After giving birth for the second time, Brie shared some essential post-delivery advice with new mamas on Instagram. “It’s been such a magical time,” she wrote in late August. “After giving birth, it’s essential to take care of yourself so you can take care of the new love in your life!”

“Recovery the second time around has been so different in a good way because I was way more prepared,” Brie explained while rocking “comfortable and durable” underwear for her C-section scar in the snapshot. She added, “Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too!”

Happy birthday to these two super mamas.