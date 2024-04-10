Your account
Paris Hilton Bares Chest in Blazer at Fashion Trust Awards

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

That’s Hot! Paris Hilton Bares Chest in Daring Cutout Blazer at Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Apr 10, 2024 1:16 pm·
By
Picture

Paris Hilton was ~sliving~ on the red carpet at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9. The socialite dazzled in a black cutout blazer dress that put her chest on display.

Paris, 43, sported a deconstructed dress by Mugler that featured geometrically-shaped cutouts throughout the body and sleeves. The mom of two paired the dress with sheer tights, heels, a black bag and sunglasses.

The Fashion Trust U.S. is an organization “dedicated to discovering, funding and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand,” according to its website. The annual awards ceremony “recognizes and supports emerging American-based businesses, designers and talent.”

Picture