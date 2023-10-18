Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix is growing up so fast and the A-lister can’t help but gush over his milestones. The celebrity DJ revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the little one said his first word and it proves he definitely takes after his momma! The late-night talk show host asked the heiress if Phoenix’s first word was “mama,” but she revealed it was something much more sliving than that.

“No, it was ‘yas,'” Paris, 42, replied. “Yas, wonder who he got that from.”

The Simple Life alum also shared that Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, is getting used to the jet-setting lifestyle like his successful parents. “He is an amazing traveler, but this is his first time experiencing jet lag, so he’s been up ’til midnight, 1 a.m.,” she shared.

Paris announced she and the venture capitalist, 42, welcomed baby No. 1 via surrogate on January 24. The exciting news not only came as a shock to the Cooking With Paris star’s fans, but also to her family.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton

The reality star also shared that her journey to motherhood will be featured in the upcoming season of Paris in Love, including the moment her mom, Kathy Hilton, found out she gained another grandchild.

“Nobody knew about Phoenix besides Carter and I. None of my friends, none of my family, no one knew,” she explained. “I came in and I had Phoenix under a blanket. I said, ‘I have two surprises for you.’ The first I gave her a baby blue Chanel bag because, you know, who could be mad after getting Chanel? And then I said, ‘Here’s the second surprise.’ And the blanket came down.”

While fans have to wait to see the sweet onscreen introduction between Phoenix and Kathy, 64, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she was “over the moon” after first meeting him.

“Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” she said in a statement to People on January 27. “We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.”

As for Paris and Carter, the pair went all out and “over the top” decorating Phoenix’s nursery while they anxiously awaited his birth. A source previously revealed to Life & Style that they spent “at least $1 million.”

“[Phoenix has] his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom,” the insider dished, adding, “It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept it classy!”