Paris Jackson Wears Sheer Dress at 2024 Oscars Party [Photos]

Baring it all! Paris Jackson’s long legs and slim figure were on full display in a black sheer dress at Elton John’s 2024 Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday, March 10.

The model, 25, arrived at the event wearing a black mesh long-sleeved gown that left her chest and stomach exposed. Meanwhile, the bottom of the gown had slits all the way up to her hips to show off her stems, which were further accentuated by a pair of black strappy heels. Her black panties could be seen underneath. The back of the dress was made of an eye-catching white feathered material. Paris finished off her sexy look with a small black clutch purse and her blonde hair styled in messy waves.

Paris, who is just the latest star to rock the sheer outfit trend, attended the celebration hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation alongside several other stars. That included the “Tiny Dancer” singer and husband David Furnish, Heidi Klum, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and more.

Paris’ outing comes days after the daughter of the late Michael Jackson made headlines for attending Stella McCartney’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show on March 4. She looked just as chic in another sheer ensemble — a skintight tan and brown animal-print dress with a high neckline and a flowing hem. She sat between Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at the show.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The Jackson family has had plenty to celebrate recently. In February, Paris celebrated younger brother Bigi “Blanket” Jackson’s 22nd birthday. She and brother Prince Jackson also supported Bigi’s Best Drama win at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles.

“Bro is killing it,” Prince, 27, wrote on his Instagram Stories on February 21 alongside a photo of himself and his family at the festival. “Chasing his dreams and winning awards. HBD yo!”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Paris has gushed about her brothers in the past, making it clear that she’s extremely proud of them.

“We’re so close in age, we grew up with the same teacher through each grade,” she said on Tuna on Toast with Stryker in 2022. “[We were] treated like twins, so I think we have a bit of telepathy there. I always love sharing the stage with my brother, too. He’s a lot better at public speaking than me.”

Paris continued, “They’re really, really remarkable young men. How did I get so lucky? They all have such big hearts, are very well-spoken, and are very smart.”