Family fun! NFL star Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared the couple’s first family photo with their newborn daughter, Sterling Skye, during the Kansas City Royals opening day baseball game on Thursday, April 1.

“Opening Day,” the new mama, 25, captioned a set of two photos of herself and her future husband, 25, wearing the Missouri team’s jerseys. The personal trainer held her baby girl against her chest with her back to the camera — and the tiny tot’s adorable jersey that read “Mahomes 15” was on full display. She also included the hashtag “#GoRoyals” in the post.

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The proud parents appeared to strategically hide their baby girl’s face from the camera in the sweet snapshot. Brittany previously revealed she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback were planning to hold off on sharing Sterling’s face on social media.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the Brittany Lynne fitness founder explained via her Instagram Stories in February. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

On Monday, March 29, the Texas native doubled down on her desire to keep her child’s face private from her and her longtime love‘s 5.6 million combined Instagram followers.

“As far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don’t know. I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family,” Brittany told her supporters on her Instagram Stories. “I just don’t need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her. Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won’t. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand.”

Patrick and Brittany — who started dating after meeting in high school — got engaged in September 2020 after nearly eight years together. Less than a month later, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child. The former soccer player gave birth to baby Sterling on February 20 and announced her arrival one day later via Instagram.