Off the market! Patrick Schwarzenegger is all loved up with girlfriend Abby Champion, but the actor has been romantically linked to a few famous faces in the past.

Before his current romance, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s hunky son made headlines when he and Miley Cyrus shared a smooch at a University of Southern California football game in November 2014. At the time, Patrick was a student at the university and the duo cozied up in USC Trojans gear while supporting the football team.

At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had been dating for “several months.” A separate insider told the publication, “They have been friends for a long time. They have a ton of common friends so they have run in the same circles for years.”

Not to mention, before he got together with Miley, the Staircase actor named her as his celebrity crush. “My eye, though, is set on Miley,” Patrick told Details in 2011.

While their relationship was relatively short lived, Miley and Patrick were spotted out together on various occasions and even had a romantic date at Disneyland in March 2015. However, they broke up shortly thereafter.

Patrick went public with his current girlfriend, Abby, in 2016, and the couple likes to keep things low-key. The Midnight Sun star does share the rare photo with his girlfriend on social media and even gushed over their strong relationship during a September 2019 interview with E! News.

“I think we stay in touch obviously through FaceTime and calls … but it’s really not hard. Being away from each other so often allows us to appreciate the time that we have together and really enjoy it!” Patrick shared about their long-distance love. “I’m usually so slammed in the week with work and she’s usually traveling so It allows us both to have super fun weekends!”

He added, “I think the best part about having her by my side is that she’s always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me! I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other’s biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Patrick’s love life.