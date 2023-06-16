A forever bond! Lala Kent has talked about her family members on Vanderpump Rules, but they haven’t made onscreen appearances like her costars’ brood. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder was open about her father’s death in 2018 and has shown fans how close she is with her mother, Lisa ​Burningham, since she joined the show during season 4. Additionally, Lala is especially close to her younger brother, Easton ​Burningham, who is often featured on her social media accounts. Keep reading to learn more about Lala’s brother, what he does for a living and their relationship!

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Brother?

Although she kept his identity under the radar on the show, Lala and her younger brother have a special bond. It’s unknown how old Easton is, but he is seemingly only a few years younger than his famous sister, according to Instagram posts.

In 2018, a fan tweeted that they were pleasantly shocked to see Easton working at the ~sexy, unique restaurant~ SUR, following in the steps of his big sister.

“Awe he met my sweet brother, Easton!” Lala gushed in a since-deleted June 2018 tweet.

Courtesy of Lala Kent/ Instagram

It’s unclear if he still works at the West Hollywood hotspot.

Easton also films traveling content with his friends and shares the videos through their brand, In the Moment Media.

What Has Lala Kent Said About Her Brother?

Although she remained tight-lipped about Easton on Pump Rules, Easton has made an appearance on her “Give Them Lala” podcast multiple times and has recently cohosted the audio show.

“In today’s episode: Easton returns to make some big childhood confessions with me. I remember my first ever lie & Easton remembers getting his mouth washed out with soap (though we do call Lisa/Mom for verification & *spoiler alert*… she does not recall that ever happening) [sic],” Lala captioned a November 2022 video with Easton on her official podcast Instagram account.

Easton is seemingly the best fun-cle to Lala’s daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

The reality star often shares family pictures of the clan going to amusement parks and embracing the precious little one.

Easton posted adorable photos with Ocean via Instagram for her first birthday, asking her to “stay little forever” in the March 2022 caption.

Lala replied in the comment section, “Two of my most favorite humans in one picture. My daughter is one lucky girl, to have the best teeder in the world.”

Does Lala Kent Live With Her Brother?

According to Easton’s Instagram account, he lives in Los Angeles. Although it is unclear if he lives with his Bravolebrity sibling, he and their mother are often at Lala’s new Palm Springs home.

The Utah native posted a family photo with Easton, their mom and Ocean for Mother’s Day 2023 via Instagram, leading fans and VPR stars swooned over him in the comments.

“Your brother looks fresh,” Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies wrote.

“Okay but is your bro single?” a fan commented, while a handful of others compared his looks to rapper Jack Harlow.