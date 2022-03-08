Perfection! Rebel Wilson did a March 8 photocall ahead of her big BAFTAs hosting gig in London and looked absolutely stunning in a little black dress with a pop of color. It hugged her svelte figure and highlighted the actress’ 70-pound weight loss, a transformation that began in 2020.

Rebel, 43, donned a form-fitting, black knee-length frock that featured diagonal swaths of bright red, hot pink and orange fabric across her upper chest, along with a flirty cutout panel just below her right shoulder. The right arm of her dress had a short sleeve, while the left side was sleeveless, as both showed off Rebel’s toned arms.

The Pitch Perfect star posed for photographers inside Royal Albert Hall while showing off some of the guest seating placards for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts annual ceremony on March 13. Rebel smiled as she held up cards on sticks featuring the faces of 2022 attendees including Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page.

Rebel said about her upcoming hosting gig, “Your head is on the chopping block as the host, which is a bit scary. I get very nervous,” in an interview with Radio Times. She added that she’s going to have to tread a fine line, as, “It’s a very hard time for comedians, because what can you say without being canceled?”

The actress just got in some rest and relaxation ahead of her hosting job by celebrating turning 42 on March 2 at the One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Rebel’s friends gathered at her favorite getaway destination for cocktails, beach time, outdoor meals and even a surprise firework display on the star’s birthday evening.

Rebel wore another LBD for her beachside birthday dinner that featured see-through lace long sleeves, dressing to impress even though she was among pals. In an Instagram video showing off her gorgeous birthday outfit, Rebel made sure to reflect on what’s really important to her.

“Thank you, friends! The older I get the more I appreciate and understand the importance of great friendships,” she began in the caption of her Instagram birthday snapshot. “I used to focus so much on work and crushing it out in the world. I was a lone wolf for most of it … I came to America and had to start fresh not knowing anyone.”

She continued, “I realize now that it’s not about the money or the achievements that brings you happiness. Sure, that stuff’s nice, but it’s really about the people you meet along the way and the relationships you have. I’m most lucky to have great people in my life. I cherish you,” she lovingly wrote about her close pals.

