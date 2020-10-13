Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Cuties! Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, had the most romantic date night during their loved-up getaway to Mexico. The former Pitch Perfect actress, 40, and the heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, 29, watched Jurassic Park under the stars and munched on some yummy snacks.

“We wore matching beach BBQ outfits,” Rebel captioned one of the many sweet photos with her beau on Monday, October 12. Despite the pair’s romance being fairly new, Jacob and the Australian comedian have a strong connection. “He and Rebel have really fallen for each other,” a source revealed to Life & Style after the couple went public with their relationship in late September.

According to the insider, Jacob is “so funny” and “so fun to be around.” Moreover, “he’s a real gentleman” and “knows how to treat a woman.” In addition to the businessman’s serious charms, he and Rebel bond over their love of exercise.

“They are both into fitness and getting into shape and they work out together,” the source added. Rebel began her weight loss journey in 2016 and has continued to update fans on her progress ever since. In August, the How to Be Single alum explained she had just 18 pounds left to lose before hitting her goal weight. “Hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Beyond focusing on her health, Rebel was also determined to meet her match this year. “There’s a few suitors out there. I’m doing this thing called ‘year of love,’ where I’m definitely putting myself out there. It’s kind of like I’m the Bachelorette, but nobody’s filming it right now,” the blonde beauty joked during a May 2019 interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Which I wish they would. I offered Channel Ten to do it, but I had a pretty high price tag,” Rebel continued. “I’ll tell you what, it’s interesting and it’s going well. I don’t think I’ve found ‘The One’ yet — the serious ‘one.’ But I am having a lot of fun.”

Clearly, Rebel can achieve anything she puts her mind to!

