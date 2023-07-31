The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore twirled with the wind and into the shade when she urged Kim Zolciak-Biermann to “go to rehab” amid her messy split and reconciliation with husband Kroy Biermann during a Sunday, July 30, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Kenya, 52, slammed the Don’t Be Tardy star during a “Say What You Mean, Girl” segment of the late-night show where she gave “brutal truths” to former Bravo stars like Tom Sandoval, Vicki Gunvalson and Ramona Singer.

Host Andy, 55, and audience members were shocked by Kenya’s response when Kim’s photo appeared on the screen, and she doubled down on her answer with no hesitation.

“Go to rehab,” she said before repeating herself. It was not the first time Kenya offered her thoughts on Kim and Kroy’s drama, writing on Twitter amid Kim’s prior RHOA return, “One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth. Kim fired her own shots at Kenya when Sherée Whitfield brought her up in conversation. “That bitch is still alive?” Kim said in the seriously shady moment.

Kenya didn’t take the comment lightly, taking to Twitter once again with her hot take. “I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was … sorry IS down,” she wrote, calling Kim’s comment “truly evil.” “Learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.”

Amid her live appearance, Kenya also gave advice to Vanderpump Rules’ Sandoval, deeming him a “narcissist” and claimed he will have a “lightly attended funeral if he doesn’t get himself together.” The Real Housewives of New York City rookie Sai De Silva sat next to the RHOA star and cheekily gushed that she is “so good” at the shady game, leading Andy to call Kenya the “master” of reads.

Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, each filed for divorce with the Fulton County Superior Court on May 8, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

The pair faced ongoing financial struggles leading up to their split, like the foreclosure on their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion after they racked up a $1.1 million dollar tax debt. Though their home got out of foreclosure, Kim and Kroy owe $217,443.32 to Landmark Community Bank after failing to complete their monthly payments, according to documents obtained by Life & Style.

One day after the reality stars filed for divorce, a source close to the couple claimed Kroy, who retired from the NFL in 2016, “doesn’t have a job.”

Their messy divorce spiraled out of control after Kim asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia to drug test Kroy for marijuana on May 17, just days before he requested she undergo a psychological evaluation for allegedly “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.”

Two months after the divorce went public, Kim made a cameo on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, which was filmed before their split, and told her former costars that her marriage was “doing great” although the court documents say otherwise.

A Bravo fan page shared a clip of Kim’s June appearance, which led Kenya to post a shady response.

“One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth #RHOA,” she tweeted at the time.

Although it seemed like there was no hope for Kim and Kroy to reconcile, In Touch confirmed she called off the divorce on July 7.