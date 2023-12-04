Ryan Reynolds had fun at Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s expense, trolling a possible bromance by Photoshopping their faces onto a sexy photo of the singer and the Deadpool star’s wife Blake Lively‘s body.

The Canada native, 47, shared an Instagram Stories post on Sunday, December 3, of an altered photo from when Taylor, 33, and Blake, 36, attended Beyoncé‘s Renaissance film premiere in London on November 30. The “Cruel Summer” singer shared the original photo from the event where she leaned back into the Gossip Girl alum, who put her hand seductively on the Grammy winner’s bare thigh.

The sizzling photo wowed fans and one decided to turn the tables and make it about their significant others. Travis’ face was superimposed over Taylor in her dazzling silver gown while Ryan’s was featured in place of his wife, making the two seem like they were having a moment.

“I feel like I should remember this,” Ryan wrote under the photo while sharing it with his 50 million Instagram followers.

It’s unclear if Ryan and Travis, 34, have closely bonded since Taylor revealed she was dating the Kansas City Chiefs star in September.

Ryan and Blake attended the Chiefs matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 1 as Taylor’s guests. They were seen in the suite alongside the Pennsylvania native and Ryan brought along close friend Hugh Jackman so Taylor and Blake could spend bonding time as the “Anti-Hero” songstress swooned over her Super Bowl champ boyfriend.

The evening before, Taylor and Blake had a girls’ night out with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, making her a member of her girls’ squad. They were joined at an Italian eatery in New York City for dinner along with actress Sophie Turner.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a double date night with Taylor and Travis and Blake and Ryan, but the couples’ busy schedules have made it tough to see one another. Travis is in the midst of the Chiefs’ playoff contention fight in the AFC while Taylor spent most of November on tour in South America.

The lovebirds were reunited after her final Eras tour show in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 26. Taylor jetted out the next morning, arriving in Kansas City later that day and the pair have been playing house ever since.

“The [stay] is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on November 29. However, the source noted that Taylor and Travis weren’t at all “concerned about butting heads.”

“In fact, they’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed,” the insider added. “It’s been effortless.”