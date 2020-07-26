Setting the record straight. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie showed off her toned tummy in response to pregnancy speculations after she put her arm over her stomach in a recent Instagram photo.

“So, to all of you asking if I’m hiding anything from my post yesterday,” the 35-year-old said in an Instagram Story video where she flaunted her abs in a sports bra and sweatpants on July 25. “I most definitely am not. And it is a sensitive subject so … please stop asking. Thanks!”

Instagram

Earlier the same day, the Bravo babe shared a snapshot of herself and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, lounging in their swimsuits. Scheana rested her arm over her midsection while seated in the photo — which seemed to give fans the impression she might be hiding a baby bump.

“Scheana, I’m confused by that pose,” one follower wrote while another added, “Can’t wait to see your beautiful babies?!” Another user simply asked, “Pregnant?”

Instagram

The California native’s sister, Cortney, stepped in to address the rumors in the comments section. “She had a miscarriage a month ago,” the 22-year-old wrote. “How on Earth could she have a baby bump??” When a follower clapped back and asked where Cortney “heard” that information, she responded, “[Scheana’s] been very public about it but I’m also her sister, which helps.”

The SURver revealed she suffered a miscarriage on the June 25 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. If you’re a Pump Rules fan, you might recall the starlet freezing her eggs during season 8. Scheana noted her doctors said it would be “close to impossible” for her to get pregnant naturally.

She found out she was pregnant a few weeks before the episode and admitted she was “freaking out but so excited” to welcome her first child with her man, whom she started dating in November 2019. However, her attitude changed quickly when she “felt off” and experienced bleeding during a weekend getaway to San Diego.

“My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” the reality starlet continued. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

The couple sent messages of support to one another on Instagram in the days following the heartbreaking news. “I got you, honey,” the Australian native wrote over a photo of himself holding his girlfriend in his arms as they waded through the ocean on June 26. “Smooth seas [don’t] make good sailors.” Scheana posted her own photo with Brock, captioning it, “My everything.”