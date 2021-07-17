By the sea! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a sweet snapshot amid a fun Hamptons getaway with two of his children, Reign and Penelope, on Friday, July 16.

“Great night,” the 38-year-old captioned a photo of himself and the model, 20, posing on a dock alongside Reign, 6. “Just a little smelly for Reign out on the old docks.” In the picture, the young boy was standing next to his dad holding his nose in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Amelia draped her arm around her man’s neck while donning a beige cropped halter and light cream pants for the snap, while Scott rocked a white tee and camouflage pants.

Scott Disick/Instagram

The dynamic duo, who made their romance Instagram official in February after first sparking dating rumors in October 2020, appear to have the approval of Amelia’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna — but it wasn’t an immediate thing.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

The Flip It Like Disick alum has seemingly gotten more serious with the influencer since they went public with their romance. In June, he gifted Amelia a lavish diamond necklace while celebrating her 20th birthday in Miami — but despite their blossoming bond, a separate source previously told Life & Style the reality star “doesn’t like” that his ex Kourtney Kardashian has “moved on” with boyfriend Travis Barker. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret,” the insider admitted.

Naturally, Amelia has been “hurt” by Scott’s perspective — which played out on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — however, it seems they have found a way to put the situation behind them.

As for Kourtney, an additional source previously explained to Life & Style that “she isn’t intentionally trying to hurt or ice Amelia out, she just doesn’t want to get too invested in who Scott is dating. She hasn’t anything against Amelia, but she does feel that Scott is dating girls that are way too young. Unless it becomes really serious, like Scott gets engaged, she’s not really bothering with it.”