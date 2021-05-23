Heading home? Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin seemingly have moved back to Los Angeles after spending several months in Miami.

On Saturday, May 22, the 19-year-old shared a snapshot of herself sitting on top of a massive moving box with other boxes surrounding her. “Thanks for making my move so smooth! Nicest people ever,” she wrote of the moving company Roadway Moving, a New York City-based business that also services Florida and California. The model’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, seemed thrilled about the relocation. “She’s right back where she belongs,” the 57-year-old commented on the post.

Hours later, the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, posted a photo of himself and pal Maluma, captioning it, “[Missing] Miami.”

It’s no surprise to see him heading back to the west coast. One day prior, an insider told Us Weekly that Scott is afraid to lose touch with the Kardashian-Jenner family now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians has finished filming.

“Scott’s been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven’t been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker] began dating,” the outlet reported on Friday, May 21. “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

The lifestyle blogger, 42, has put “new firm boundaries in place” for the father of her children amid her serious romance with the Blink-182 drummer, 45. The changes to the dynamic of their coparenting relationship have has made things “awkward” but “it’s what’s best for everyone,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

The Talentless founder and the Poosh founder do share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — and have no plans to stop coparenting. “They talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules,” the source added before noting that “there’s no room for added communication at all” if it’s not focused on their little ones.

“Each time that Kourtney was with another guy, Scott was not intimidated at all,” the insider added. “In fact, she’d still invite him on family vacations and Scott felt that Kourtney’s boyfriends were probably more intimidated by him and their close bond than he was of them. But something’s different now.”

Ultimately, the reality star is going to stay a big part of his kids’ lives — but his ex seemingly wants to phase out their casual bond. “Scott will always be the kids’ dad and Kourt wants them to spend so much time with him as possible,” the source assured. “She’ll always root for Scott to be as happy and healthy as possible. However, because of how happy Travis makes her and how happy she is to spend time with him, she’s not going to share that time with Scott.”