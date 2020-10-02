Learning to heal. Scott Disick experienced a major health scare in March ahead of his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“Lately, I’ve just had no energy to do anything. Like, I wake up and I’m just shot. I don’t have the drive to get up and run around with my girlfriend and my kids, I just don’t have the energy,” the Talentless founder, 37, explained during the Thursday, October 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me.”

After some convincing from Kim Kardashian, Scott decided to seek out medical attention. Admittedly, the father of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian, was hesitant to go to the doctor.

“I’m definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels because I’ve put this vessel through a lot of trauma,” Scott expressed, referring to his history of drug and alcohol use. “I’m not gonna lie. Kim’s right. I need to figure out what’s happening with my body. I’m definitely scared, but if there’s anything wrong with me, whatever’s the best way to get my body functioning better is what I’m gonna do.”

While speaking candidly with the doctor, Scott revealed he’s had “a stressful couple of years.” Later, in a private confessional, he attributed the stress to the loss of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who died only months apart in 2013 and 2014.

“Missing my parents, it’s really hard. My life hasn’t always been easy,” the E! personality said. “I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it’s been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings. I never thought that there was a possibility any of that stuff could affect me in the long run.” In the end, Scott’s lack of energy was a result of low testosterone.

“I’m trying to get my whole body to feel better, like all of the beatings that my body took over the years of drinking and partying and running around. My body can’t be perfect ever, so obviously, I don’t drink anymore, but my body still has things in it, even from taking sleeping medications, doctor-prescribed medications,” he detailed to Kris Jenner after she walked in on him taking vitamins.

“I’ve done a lot of changes in my life over the years to be healthier, so now I’m just trying to take it to the next level,” he continued, while the mother of six, 64, agreed. “I have such an amazing life, family, friends and loved ones. I just wanna have the same energy everyone has. I wanna get up and say, ‘Today is not just another day. It’s another day to excel.'”

Since then, Scott and Sofia called it quits for good in mid-August. Nowadays, the New York native is “leaning on” Kourtney, 41, “more and more,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!