Scott Disick has been nearly absent from Instagram in 2022. But The Lord decided to share only his second post of the new year on Monday, February 14, to gush over his love for daughter Penelope, whom he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

The 38-year-old reality star posted a photo of Penelope, 9, sleeping soundly in her bed, looking so peaceful and precious. Currently single Scott wrote in the caption, “My Valentine’s Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams.”

He added, “Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!” about his only daughter. Scott and Kourtney share two other children, sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7. The loving dad hasn’t shared a post about Penelope since September 12, 2021.

Scott’s close pal and Penelope’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, was the only Kar-Jenner family member to share a comment, writing, “She’s the sweetest girl ever!! Such an angel.”

The Talentless founder’s emotional post about his adorable daughter was much more personal than his only other Instagram share of 2020. In a January 6 photo, he was seen on a private plane with containers of burgers in front of him, writing, “The Lord goes to White Castle,” about the sliders.

Scott used to be far more prolific about posting on the ‘gram, flexing about everything from his sports car collection to his luxury lifestyle. In the month of August 2021, he shared 12 photos and another 10 in September. Scott didn’t even slow down after his girlfriend of nearly one year, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dumped him in early September after he allegedly messaged Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to diss the Poosh founder’s super sexy PDA with future fiancé Travis Barker.

Following Kourtney’s engagement to Travis on October 17, 2021, Scott has dramatically curtailed his Instagram presence. He has yet to publicly congratulate his ex, whom he was with for nine years. Kourtney cementing her future with Travis was “a bitter pill to swallow” for Scott, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

The insider added that Scott “still has lingering feelings” for Kourtney, adding, “After all, she is the mother of his children so it’s only natural.” According to In Touch, the Flip It Like Disick star wasn’t made aware of the proposal ahead of time. “He found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it,” another insider told the publication.