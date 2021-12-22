Amelia Gray Hamlin went through a lot in 2021! She was the girlfriend of much-older Scott Disick for the first nine months of the year until she dumped him after she discovered he was still keeping tabs on ex Kourtney Kardashian. The model says that during 2021, she “lost” her “sense of self,” but that she went on to later “reclaim it.”

The 20-year-old listed off a series of affirmations in a December 21 Instagram post where she shared a series of photos depicting her adventures in 2021, of which Scott was not included. Instead, Amelia showed photos of New York City, fashion week show fittings, getting her eyebrows bleached to walk a London runway and a short video of her running through the streets at night with a smile on her face. All those things involved her own growth after breaking up with the 38-year-old reality star.

“2021 … The year of the bleached brow and dreams coming true …” Amelia began, referring to how she made her major catwalk modeling debut during New York and London fall fashion weeks on the heels of dumping Scott in early September.

Amelia also noted that it was “The year that I completely lost my sense of self … not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically.” She spent the first nine months of the year by Scott’s side, accompanying him on long trips to Miami and other locales, and bonding with the three children he shares with Kourtney.

The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna was so head over heels for Scott that she said she couldn’t imagine her life without him in an Instagram post she wrote celebrating his 38th birthday on May 26.

“Happy Birthday my love. You light up my life and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet,” Amelia gushed, adding, “I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Amelia’s intense devotion to Scott was tested when Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, shared alleged messages from the Talentless founder where he called out Kourt’s sexy PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker on an Italian getaway. It was enough for Amelia to “reclaim” her self-worth by breaking up with Scott and going on to live her best life as a single young lady in New York City.

The model acknowledged her big cross-country move away from her native Los Angeles in her post, writing, “The year that I went to New York and never left. Thank u 2021 … Thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true … u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!” It’s safe to say, Scott didn’t make that list!