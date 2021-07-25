Living the life! Scott Disick cuddled up with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin during a fun boat day with his daughter, Penelope Disick, on Saturday, July 24.

“Hermés only to swim,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, captioned a photo of the model, 20, resting her head on his chest while they cruised around on a boat. Amelia commented two hearts on fire emojis in response.

Scott Disick/Instagram

The reality star was speaking in reference to the Hermés Avalon throw blanket wrapped around them, which retails from the iconic designer for $1,550. The duo looked extremely cozy in grey sweats for the windy ride.

Scott Disick/Instagram

The couple was joined by the Flip It Like Disick star’s daughter, Penelope, 9. Scott shared a photo on his Instagram Story of P wrapped up underneath the same blanket while her dad kissed her on the head.

Scott Disick/Instagram

“Pinop,” he captioned a second photo of the sweet girl smiling while she looked over the windshield of the boat. He also shares sons Mason and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott and Amelia first sparked romance rumors in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s mother, Lisa Rinna, admitted to pal Erika Jayne that she was “a lot nervous” about her youngest daughter’s relationship with Scott, who is 18 years her senior. When she found out they were involved, the reality mom called it a “what the f—k moment.”

“We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it,” the Melrose Place star said about her and husband Harry Hamlin’s reaction to the surprising romance. “Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, ‘Welp …,’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”

Scott and Amelia seem to still be going strong. For her birthday in June, the New York native gifted his girlfriend a diamond cross necklace. Days later, he purchased her a Saddle II, Paris 1976 vintage silver gelatin print by Helmut Newton, TMZ reported.

The $57,000 photography print cost the reality star a whopping $57,000, which he used EthereumPay cryptocurrency to purchase.

The feeling is definitely mutual. For Scott’s birthday in May, Amelia did not hold back gushing over her beau.

“Happy birthday, my love. You light up my life and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you,” she wrote via Instagram, along with sharing several cute photos of the pair. “Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”