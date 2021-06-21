Scott Disick is clearing the air that he isn’t the one seeking out the much younger women he dates. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says that they are the ones attracted to him!

The 38-year-old made the revelation during part 2 of the show’s reunion that aired Sunday, June 20, on E!. Host Andy Cohen read a fan question to Scott, asking what’s up with him dating much younger women. “Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young,” he replied.

However, Scott noted that it could be all in his head, adding, “That’s what I’m telling myself.” He’s currently in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin, who just turned 20 exactly one week ago. She’s the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her actor husband Harry Hamlin.

Scott and Amelia were first linked when they arrived at a Halloween party in Hollywood together in October 2020, when she was just 19. They soon were spotted going on cozy dinner dates and putting on PDA displays. The couple went Instagram official in February 2021, and Amelia has already publicly proclaimed her love for her boyfriend, who is 18 years her senior.

MEGA

When Scott turned 38 on May 26, 2021, Amelia shared a gushing Instagram post featuring cuddly photos of the pair. In the caption, Amelia gushed, “Happy Birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. iI’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Scott began seeing Amelia just two months after he ended a relationship with another much younger woman, Sofia Richie. The 22-year-old began dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s former partner when she was just 18-years-old. But their romance was the real deal, as the couple dated for three years before calling it quits for good in August 2021.

Immediately following their breakup, Scott turned to yet another young woman, model Bella Banos. He was spotted on dates with the 24-year-old, who at the time was 13 years Scott’s junior. Which when compared to his age gaps with Sofia and Amelia, suddenly doesn’t seem so drastic.

Lisa didn’t seem thrilled with her daughter dating such a much older man, as she revealed during a May 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The host asked, “What was your first reaction when you heard your daughter was dating Scott Disick?” Lisa burst out in heavy laughter, then simply said “yeah.”

The Bravo star then revealed, “I just met him … He’s more handsome in person. And he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry, and there you go. There it is,” adding “It is what it is guys. It is what it is,” seeming to know there wasn’t much she could do to stop her daughter from being head over heels in love with Scott.