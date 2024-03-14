Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan on Jason, Marie-Lou's Relationship

Selling Sunset season 7 featured Jason Oppenheim’s relationship with Marie-Lou Nurk, but costar Emma Hernan exclusively tells Life & Style that she thinks The Oppenheim Group owner “knew deep down” that it wasn’t meant to last.

“I didn’t think that the relationship was going to last too long, if I’m being honest,” Emma, 32, says. “I didn’t think it was a forever thing, and I think that she realized that as well.”

She continues, “So, I think when you find your forever partner, you know, and I just don’t think that that was the right person for Jason. And I love Jason to death. He’s like a big brother to me, so I want what’s best for him, but he definitely – He deserves someone special.”

Even though Marie-Lou won’t be appearing in Selling Sunset season 8, which drops on Netflix in 2024, Emma still promises the “best season yet.”

“We’re in the middle of filming right now, season ​8. It’s definitely been pretty intense, to say the least,” the Los Angeles realtor tells Life & Style.

Jason, 46, and Marie-Lou, 25, met while he was vacationing on the Greek isle of Mykonos in July 2022. In June 2022, Jason told ITV This Morning he wasn’t planning on “filming another relationship,” that quickly changed as Marie-Lou was featured heavily in Selling Sunset season 7. However, the model quickly began to butt heads with Jason’s ex, Chrishell Stause. The tension between Chrishell, 42, and Marie-Lou came to a head when Marie-Lou felt Chrishell wasn’t willing to have a friendship with her due to her past relationship with Jason.

Sara Mally/Netflix

Many of Jason’s Selling Sunset costars criticized his relationship with the much-younger Marie-Lou, and less than a year after they began dating, they called it quits.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” Jason wrote on his Instagram Stories in May 2023. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

Initially, Marie-Lou spent some of her time in Los Angeles to be near Jason, but acknowledged that they both knew she would have to eventually return to Paris, France.

“The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here,” she responded to an Instagram Q&A mere days before Jason announced their split. “Long distance relationships can be tough, but we’re both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance.”