Shailene Woodley is coming to her fiancé Aaron Rodgers‘ defense after critics have piled on him about claiming to be “immunized” against COVID before admitting he was never vaccinated. “Literally, you all need to calm the f—k down,” the actress wrote in a series of Instagram Stories posts on Tuesday, November 9, about those trying to “disparage Aaron.” The athlete tested positive for the virus on November 3.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been taking heat ever since he confirmed on November 5 that he had not received a vaccination. Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports Football host Terry Bradshaw ripped into the 37-year-old athlete for telling reporters in August that he had “been immunized” when asked about his vaccination status.

“Let me give Aaron Rodgers some advice. It’d been nice if he’d just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learn not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron, you lied to everyone … Unfortunately, we’ve got players that only think about themselves, and I’m extremely disappointed in Aaron Rodgers,” Terry said, while fellow hosts Jimmy Johnson and Howie Long called Aaron “selfish.”

Shailene was also upset that an outlet had apparently misidentified a photo of a man in a dark sweatsuit and mask as her fiancé. She shared the snapshot in an Instagram Story slide and wrote, “I know Aaron’s body VERY well. First off, his feet, and no offense to this rando dude, are A LOT bigger.”

She continued with a second slide, writing, “Also … its no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f—king planet. This oblivious homie clearly does not,” and including a tighter shot of the man holding a cup of coffee while approaching his vehicle. Shailene snarked in a third slide, “Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this.”

Aaron broke his silence after his positive COVID test on The Pat McAfee Show, telling the host that he came up with a “long-term immunization protocol.” He revealed, “I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league. My plan was to say that I’ve been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth.”

He added that he believes in “body autonomy,” and claimed that, “I’m not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther … I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines.”