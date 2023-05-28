Shailene Woodley’s BFF Miles Spotted With Her Ex Aaron Rodgers: Photos

A lot going on at the moment! Shailene Woodley‘s longtime best friend Miles Teller was spotted attending Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 27, with the Fault in Our Stars actress’ ex-fiancé, Aaron Rodgers.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 36, kept a low profile while leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City with his wife, Keleigh Teller, and the NFL star, 39. Miles opted for a plaid shirt and trucker hat while his wife looked cute in jeans and tie-dye top. Aaron, for his part, wore jeans and a blue blazer while heading to MetLife Stadium while holding a paper bag that featured the New York Jets logo. It was announced earlier this year that he would be the professional football team’s new quarterback following his tenure on the Green Bay Packers.

It’s no surprise that Miles and Keleigh were headed to see Taylor, 33, perform as they appeared in her 2021 “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. However, seeing Aaron with the couple raised some eyebrows since the Whiplash actor has been best friends with Shailene since they starred together in the 2013 movie The Spectacular Now.

The football star announced in February 2021 that he and Shailene, 31, were engaged. During their time together, the former flames did take a romantic vacation with Miles and Keleigh, which was documented via Instagram. However, In Touch confirmed in February 2022 that Aaron and Shailene had split.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source revealed at the time. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

After being tight-lipped about their relationship, the Divergent actress referred to the public romance as “violating” while speaking with Porter Magazine in a profile published on January 23.

“It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them. Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous,” Shailene revealed at the time. “It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life.”

She added, “I’m a very private person, and so I found that any time I posted anything, I instantly felt like I was sharing too much of who I am with people I didn’t necessarily trust.”

