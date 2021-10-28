Shanna Moakler appeared to be holding back tears during an emotional phone call after ex-husband Travis Barker covered up her name tattoo with new fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s lips.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Wednesday, October 27, the former Miss Universe, 46, could be seen pacing in the parking lot of a Crate and Barrel in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles while chatting on her cell phone.

Shanna looked to be distraught as she tilted her head up to the sky and brought her hand to her forehead during the call. She wore black workout pants and a matching sports bra with a plunging neckline while her blonde hair was pulled up.

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

That being said, she seemed to be in better spirits shortly after the photos began circulating. “It’s sad, ya know … what money does to people,” she captioned a video of herself modeling a strapless bikini top while standing in a hot tub. The Rhode Island native also shared photos with off-again, on-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau via her Instagram Stories.

Shanna’s emotional phone call came on the heels of Travis, 45, getting another tattoo to honor Kourtney, 42, while covering up a past tribute to his ex-wife.

On October 25, the Blink-182 drummer showed off a black scorpion and black lipstick kiss from the Keeping up With the Kardashians alum inked on his arm. His latest tattoo seemed to be a celebration of the A-list duo’s engagement and was inked about a week after Travis proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar hotel on October 17.

Kourt’s lip print covered Shanna’s name, which the drummer got in the early 2000s before his marriage to the model.

Courtesy Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis and Shanna divorced in 2008. They share two kids — son Landon and daughter Alabama. The Can I Say author is also extremely close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

After the “Rock Show” artist popped the question to the Poosh founder, Shanna seemingly had a shady reaction via social media.

“Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f—k],” read a quote that the Wedding Singer actress shared via her Instagram Story on October 18. She added a red heart emoji in her caption.

She then posted a second message that read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”

However, Shanna denied that the message was pointed toward her ex-husband. “PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, October 19. “So, [thank you], to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives … your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted.”