Congrats! Siesta Key alum Chloe Trautman is engaged to “soulmate” Christopher Long, the MTV star announced on Thursday, November 4.

“I heard Chris say my name, and I turned around and there he was down on one knee,” the Florida native, 26, gushed via Instagram while showing off her stunning emerald and diamond engagement ring. “We both kind of blacked out, and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said, ‘YES!’”

Chloe Trautman/Instagram

The reality star’s ring has a very special and personal meaning. “Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love,” the Concept by Chloe founder, who is “obsessed with emeralds,” explained. “This ring holds so much love.”

Chloe added, “If I can send any message it’s to never stop falling in love with yourself, life and your soulmate. Love is limitless, infinite and always, always, always possible!”

Chris, 30, proposed after the pair took an eight-mile hike around the Fairytale Trail in Bryce Canyon, a national park in Utah.

Chloe Trautman/Instagram

“From the moment I met Chris, I knew he was The One,” the cosmetologist continued, adding she was “still in shock” over the big moment. “I am in a state of pure bliss, and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We’ve been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone’s reactions fills us both with so much love.”

Chloe has previously kept her love life very hush-hush but made things Instagram official with her man in May. Her new chapter with the DJ is beginning less than a year after she said she was leaving MTV.

After three seasons on Siesta Key, Chloe chose to step away from the reality show. “I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic,” she revealed via Instagram Stories in January. “I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money.”

Her exit played out during season 4, which showed Chloe skipping the cast trip to The Grenadines before later returning in the season. She later explained her hiatus to Us Weekly in May.

“I went through a pretty big transformation, and I’ve really done some inner work,” the starlet said. “When we first started filming, the patterns of who I’ve been in the past came right up, right away. So, to just work through [and] not fall into the same old patterns of getting involved in the negative talk about others and all of that, it was really challenging.”