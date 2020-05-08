That’s what friends are for. Sofia Richie gave her longtime bestie Kylie Jenner and her skincare line, Kylie Skin, a sweet shout-out. The up-and-coming actress, 21, posted a photo of the brand’s lip scrub and lip mask, as well as a headband and mirror, to her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 7.

Considering Sofia’s skin is looking better than ever these days, it’s safe to say her BFF’s products are doing the trick. That said, after sharing her guide to sensitive skincare in December 2019, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Will Kirby weighed in exclusively for Life & Style with his expert analysis.

“One of the reasons Sofia suffers from sensitive skin is because she simply uses too many products!” Dr. Kirby explained. “I think she could eliminate a good one-third of her initial skincare items with no negative outcome.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Of course, Kylie Skin would make the cut. After all, Sofia and the makeup mogul, 22, have a very special bond dating back to their teens. “Kylie’s sisters tend to ‘yes’ her so she started going to Sofia for advice and very quickly Kylie was really surprised by how much they had in common,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Don’t forget that Sofia grew up in a famous household, too. And, she has a famous sister and she understands — even if it’s on a smaller level — everything that Kylie is going through.”

After Sofia began dating Scott Disick in September 2017, her friendship with Kylie was put on pause. At first, Kylie’s older sister and Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian didn’t approve of his new romance. Years later, they’ve all become a happy, blended family.

Sofia and Kourtney, 41, are “in a good place,” a second insider told Life & Style in January. “There’s no tension between them.” On top of that, Scott and the Poosh.com founder’s three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, adore Sofia. “Penelope loves hanging out with her daddy’s girlfriend,” the source gushed. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family.”

Currently, Sofia and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are quarantining together in California amid the coronavirus outbreak. Scott left briefly to check himself into a rehabilitation center in Colorado to work on “past traumas,” according to his lawyer, but returned home after less than a week.

Kylie is also quarantining at her home in California with daughter Stormi Webster. We hope Sofia can reunite with her favorite gal pal soon enough!

