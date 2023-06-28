It’s called growth! Stephanie Shepherd went from being Kim Kardashian‘s assistant to a successful businesswoman — and her staggering net worth proves it. Keep reading to learn about how Steph Shep makes her money, her career history and more.

What Is Stephanie Shepherd’s Net Worth?

The internet personality has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to several outlets.

In June 2023, Stephanie married Larry Jackson. The famed record producer has an estimated net worth of $14 million.

When Was Stephanie Shepherd Kim Kardashian’s Assistant?

Stephanie worked for the Kardashians star from 2013 to 2017 before parting ways amicably.

In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Stephanie confided in BFF Kourtney Kardashian about wanting to pursue something bigger.

“Just a heads up, we were talking, and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life. She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, jobwise,” Kourtney relayed to Kim at the time, noting that Stephanie wanted to “evolve.”

Later in the episode, the Skims founder opened up about the transition. “Stephanie and I have decided to part ways. She wanted a different role, and I was going in a different direction, so for both of us, I just felt like it wasn’t the right fit anymore. She’s really been there for me,” Kim assured. “So, I said, ‘I love you so much, and maybe this is good to push you to figure out what you want to do.’ It ended really well. She knew that she needed this time and that it wasn’t working.”

What Does Stephanie Shepherd Do for a Living?

Following her assistant role with Kim, Stephanie went on to pursue modeling, acting and influencing. Boasting 1.9 million followers on Instagram alone, she’s certainly succeeded. That said, the Ohio native, who actually got her start as a dancer for the Cleveland Cavaliers, worked for Kim once more as Chief Operating Officer for all KKW brands before fully cutting professional ties.

Now, Stephanie is busier than every! In addition to cofounding a nonprofit organization called Future Earth, she curates collections on Etsy and continues to land brand deal after brand deal.