The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, hilariously commented on the KUWTK star’s new Kylie Cosmetics products. “That looks good, Mommy,” the precious 2-year-old chimed in while Kylie, 23, applied the “Can’t Be Tamed” lip kit from her upcoming Wild Thing collection.

Of course, that was hardly the first time Stormi has shown an interest in makeup. After all, the A-list toddler had her own Kylie Cosmetics collection before Kendall Jenner even did! Kylie released a line dedicated to her baby girl in February 2020 featuring gorgeous butterfly-printed packaging. “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” the almost-billionaire gushed on Instagram at the time.

As for Stormi’s future with Kylie’s makeup empire, the E! personality has no intention of pressuring her kiddo, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. “Maybe one day I’ll pass this on to Stormi … if she’s into it,” Kylie told Forbes magazine in a July 2018 interview, noting that she plans to run the company “forever.”

Since launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, the California native has become one of the leading names in the beauty space. In May 2019, Kylie expanded her brand to include skincare with Kylie Skin. Needless to say, she’s doing A-OK on the financial front. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously told Life & Style.

When it comes to enjoying the fruits of her labor, Kylie drops quite a bit of her paycheck on clothing! “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider added. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Of course, Stormi gets her fair share, too! “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

