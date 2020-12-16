It’s the most wonderful time of the year, indeed! YouTuber Tana Mongeau flaunted her tiny waist in a sexy Santa costume on Tuesday, December 15.

“And now this …” the 22-year-old bombshell wrote over a short selfie video on her Instagram Stories while rocking a Santa hat, a black tube top, a Santa-style skirt, black thigh-high fishnet tights and black heels. She completed the costume with a cute Wildflower phone case, which was on full display in the footage. Just prior to donning the festive ‘fit, Tana showed off in a steamy black babydoll nightie. “Serving full innocence with today’s glam,” she wrote over a clip of herself flaunting her look and makeup.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the vlogger parading around in some of her hottest outfits to date. In fact, Tana is known for her steamy style both on and off the ‘gram. On December 2, the Las Vegas native was spotted out and about in Los Angeles rocking a barely-there cropped top that showed off her toned tummy and some serious underboob.

Tana took her penchant for stripping down to an entirely new platform — OnlyFans — in May amid the coronavirus pandemic after building massive followings on both YouTube (7.5 million subscribers between both of her channels) and Instagram (nearly 6 million followers between her personal and photography accounts).

The Bustedness star enlisted her longtime BFF and fellow influencer Ashly Schwan to join her on the NSFW platform and the ladies, who met in high school, have been making a killing on the site since. Recently, Tana took to her Instagram Stories to tease a new set of collab content with a mystery performer, and even hinted at possible OnlyFans content with Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey — however, the starlet didn’t confirm when any of the anticipated media will drop.

Tana is known for shaping her career on her own terms and doing exactly what she wants. The content creator finds that to be the best way to connect with her fanbase. “I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” she exclusively told Life & Style in February 2020. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

She’s a Christmas treat, y’all!