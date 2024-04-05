Taylor Swift took a night off from her steamy romance with Travis Kelce to celebrate a friend’s birthday at a Los Angeles pub on Thursday, April 4.

The pop star, 34, was spotted in a booth at Barney’s Beanery, a sports bar and grill in West Hollywood, California, with seven other people, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ on Friday, April 5. Taylor appeared to try to keep a low profile by sitting near the window. However, she looked to be having a good time chatting with her pals, who were a mix of younger and older people.

The singer’s bodyguards stayed outside of the building to keep an eye on things, according to the publication. Sources told the outlet that Taylor stayed for about two hours before wishing one of her friends a happy birthday and leaving the restaurant. One of her bodyguards reportedly returned to the bar to pay the tab for the entire table. Travis, 34, was nowhere to be seen at the gathering.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the “Love Story” hitmaker, who began dating in July 2023, have been spending plenty of time together in L.A. recently. They’re both on a break from work, with the NFL in its offseason and Taylor’s Eras tour on hiatus until the European leg kicks off on May 9. A source exclusively told Life & Style in March that the couple had been “testing the waters of living under one roof.”

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider revealed. “They’ve completely melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes.”

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 3, that Travis and Taylor — who reportedly have plans to attend Coachella 2024 together — plan to continue living together until the end of the month. The NFL star is reportedly shooting a commercial in L.A. the weekend of April 12.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” another insider told the publication. “[But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”

Thankfully, both parties seem to want to make the relationship work. A source exclusively told Life & Style that, during their recent getaway to the Bahamas, “Travis told Taylor he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and she told him she feels the same. It wasn’t an official proposal, but they’re committed to each other, and they spent the weekend celebrating in paradise.”