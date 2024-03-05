Taylor Swift sparked concern among her fans when she appeared sick during her concert at National Stadium in Singapore.

While performing on her latest stop on the Eras tour on Monday, March 4, fans began to worry for Taylor’s health when she started coughing and clearing her throat while performing “Delicate.” The performance was captured by a fan and shared via TikTok, which led many to wonder if she should have been performing at all.

Shortly after the video went viral online, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their concerns for Taylor, 34. “Hope she’s OK fr,” one person commented. Another added, “You can hear a raspy tone in her voice, she also seems more calm and reserved in her movements. The show must go on … a queen.”

“She looks so tired. Hope she gets rest soon!” a following concerned fan wrote, while someone else wondered if Taylor was sick from the “drastic weather changes” she has dealt with amid the international tour. Another social media user commented, “Homegirl is fighting for her life.”

Meanwhile, others applauded the “Cruel Summer” singer for making sure she put on a good show despite feeling under the weather. “I can only imagine how it must be whilst on tour giving it [100 emoji] with every performance. She is incredible,” one fan commented. Another chimed in, “She is so incredibly tough. I don’t know how she does these shows over and over.”

Following her shows in Singapore, Taylor will get to enjoy a two month break before her concerts resume in Paris on May 9. While the “Enchanted” singer hasn’t shared how she plans to spend her time off, she will likely be enjoying quality time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and promoting her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

It’s not currently known if Travis, 34, inspired any of the songs of the upcoming album, which is set to be released on April 19, though a source previously told Us Weekly that Taylor has written songs about the Super Bowl champ.

“She’s written at least two songs,” the insider shared on March 1. “They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The source explained that the new songs are “very personal” to Taylor, adding that fans might never get to hear the tracks. “She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the insider shared. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023. They confirmed their romance when the “You’re On Your Own, Kid” singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game to watch her boyfriend play in September 2023. She quickly became a fan of the sport and joined Chiefs Kingdom as she regularly cheered on Travis from a suite. Meanwhile, Travis has also shown his support for Taylor by attending her tour stops in Argentina and Australia.