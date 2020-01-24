So sad! Taylor Swift will not be attending the 2020 Grammys on January 26, Us Weekly confirmed on January 24. The singer opted out of the star-studded event, which is happening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite being nominated in some big categories, Taylor is sitting this one out but she’ll definitely be missed.

The 30-year-old is nominated for Song of the Year (“Lover“), Best Pop Solo Performance (“You Need to Calm Down“), Best Pop Vocal Album (Lover) and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical (Lover). Some fans considered it a snub when Lover wasn’t named for Album of the Year and none of the tracks were nominated for Record of the Year. Taylor has been nominated for 35 Grammys during her career and has won 10 up to the most recent show.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Besides simply relishing in her success, the pop star has been hard at work. Her new documentary, Miss Americana, drops on Netflix on January 31. It will give fans an inside look into the past few years of Taylor’s life, which includes her mom, Andrea, battling cancer and her low-profile relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. “In this revealing documentary, Taylor Swift embraces her role as a songwriter and performer — and as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice,” the streaming service explains about the one hour and 25-minute film directed by Lana Wilson.

The “Afterglow” singer has recently opened up a bit about her mother’s health struggles. While Andrea was receiving treatment for an “undisclosed type of cancer” for the second time in her life, the doctors discovered a brain tumor. “The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family,” Taylor confessed during an interview with Variety on January 21.

“I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen,” she said about her tour, which will only feature five shows in the United States. “We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

We’re always rooting for you, Tay!