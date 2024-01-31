Taylor Swift’s jewelry that honored Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28, was actually a gift from Donna Kelce. The woman who designed the ring dished on going viral thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs star’s mom.

“We gifted Donna some pairs,” Emily Bordner, the creative director at EB and Co., told KMBC. “We know that she loved our earrings. And so we wanted to gift her even more of [the] Kelce-themed products. So we sent those to her and then we were hoping she would give them to Taylor and she did.”

The Kansas City boutique released a Chiefs collection during the 2023 NFL season. Taylor’s ring from the jeweler featured a red Chiefs jersey with Travis’ number, 87, on it. After the “Bejeweled” songstress was spotted wearing the bauble, Emily’s small business blew up.

“It’s just been a crazy whirlwind and we’re just trying to take advantage of everything we can and sell as much as we can,” she shared. “And show appreciation as much as we can for Donna and Taylor and everybody.”

Taylor’s game day look at the AFC Championship was a bit understated in terms of Chiefs gear. She wore a red sweater to represent the team’s uniform color, but didn’t rock any official merchandise that branded the team’s name or logo. However, the ring made it abundantly clear that she was cheering for Travis, 34.

The pop star, 34, also wore a diamond bracelet that included a nod to her boyfriend. The jewelry was gifted to her by Travis and included charms of the letters TNT, which is a reference to their names. “As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis,” the designer of the friendship bracelets confirmed.

The sweet gift was a reference to how Taylor and Travis first got together in July 2023. After the pro athlete attended Taylor’s Eras tour concert in Kansas City, he publicly revealed that he had wanted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis shared on his podcast. “So I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Taylor caught wind of the shoutout and the two began secretly dating. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the Grammy winner revealed in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”