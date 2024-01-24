Taylor Swift continued to hint at the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) by wearing an all black outfit while out in New York City with Brittany Mahomes on Tuesday, January 23.

The singer, 34, donned a black dress with sheer tights and black boots. She accessorized with a chain belt around her waist and layered necklaces. To complete the look, the pop star pulled her hair back into a low bun and added a pop of her signature red lipstick.

Fans of Taylor associate the color black with her sixth album, Reputation. It’s been widely speculated that the numerous black outfits Taylor’s worn lately are a hint that the release of the rerecorded version of the album is imminent. The “Bejeweled” hitmaker is in the process of rereleasing new versions of her first six albums in order to earn back the rights to the masters of the songs, which were sold by her old record label in 2019.

So far, Taylor has dropped four rereleases since 2021. Reputation and Taylor Swift are the two rerecords that fans are still waiting patiently for.

Taylor and Brittany, 28, were joined by Cara Delevingne for their night out at Nobu. The outing came just two days after the ladies spent time together at the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game in Buffalo, New York. Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes, helped lead the Chiefs to a 27-24 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

While Taylor and Brittany have attended several Chiefs games together during the 2023 NFL season, their friendship has also developed away from the football field. The Grammy winner has spent a lot of time with the important people in Travis’ life, including his family members.

At the Chiefs game on Sunday, January 21, Taylor met her boyfriend’s brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, for the first time. She was seen chatting to the Philadelphia Eagles star, 36, and his wife, 31, in a private suite at the game. Travis’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, who Taylor had already previously met, were also in attendance.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis, 34, told Jason on their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, January 24.

Meanwhile, Travis has gotten to know the Swift family, as Taylor’s parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, and brother, Austin Swift, were all at Arrowhead Stadium for a Chiefs game on Christmas Day 2023. He also spent quality time with Scott, 71, in Argentina at one of Taylor’s Eras tour concerts in November 2023. The guys watched the show together and had dinner with Taylor in Buenos Aires while in town.