Tayshia Adams is both feeling good and looking good following her split from fiancé Zac Clark. The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on December 3 for the first time since Life & Style reported exclusively on November 23 that the engaged pair were “no longer a couple”

The stunning 31-year-old shared an Instagram Story mirror selfie of herself inside the New York City Pilates studio, SLT, for Strengthen, Lengthen, Tone. Tayshia threw a “peace” sign with her fingers as she knelt on a machine. The reality star showed off her long and lean New York Marathon body in a red and pink sports bra and matching leggings, as the outfit showed off her bare, toned abs.

Tayshia wore her long brunette locks down in the photo, where she showed fans a sweet smile. “Happy Friday, Friends,” she wrote on the snapshot, while tagging SLT’s location.

Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

This was Tayshia’s first appearance on Instagram since her November 16 post where she gave fans a breakdown of her experience running the New York City Marathon. Oddly, she didn’t gush over Zac, and he wasn’t even the first person she thanked. Tayshia wrote, “For my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and helped see my final miles through. And for Z, for running with me every step of the way.”

Less than a week later, Tayshia and Zac were history. An insider exclusively told Life & Style on November 22 that the two were “no longer a couple” and confirmed they had split. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run,” the source added.

Tayshia and Zac gave their romance “their best shot” before their split but “marriage wasn’t in the cards,” the insider revealed about the breakup, which was mutually decided. The pair got engaged on the season finale of Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in December 2020.

While Tayshia is still in New York, the source said that she plans to head west full-time for her career. “Zac living in New York and Tayshia being a California girl at heart also played a part. That’s where she’ll move back to and that’s where she’ll spend most her time,” explained the insider. Moreover, the former phlebotomist is “happy” with her cohosting role on The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe and hopes to “pursue other opportunities in Hollywood.”