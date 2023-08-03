'Temptation Island's Kaitlin Reacts to Split From Fiance Hall

Temptation Island’s Kaitlin Tufts was “in total shock” after fiancé Hall Toledano ended their engagement after eight years together, she exclusively tells Life & Style. During the most recent episode of the bombshell show, Hall decided to pursue a relationship with Makayla Halstead, stunning his fiancée with the news.

“When he first walked into the villa, I honestly thought he was there to like say, ‘I’m over this. Let’s go home. Let’s get married tomorrow. And then as he got closer, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve seen this face before,’” Kaitlin exclusively tells Life & Style. “I honestly think I blacked out for a second because I was like, I don’t even know what he was saying, like watching it back. I’m like now kind of realizing what he was saying. I think I’m getting total shocked that I was like, ‘This can’t be happening for the second time.’”

Kaitlin and Hall were the first engaged couple to join Temptation Island and decided to join the show to help lead them down the aisle. Kaitlin had been struggling to choose a wedding date, but had made it clear that losing Hall was not what she wanted. However, things took a turn for the worst after Hall met Makayla and dumped Kaitlin two weeks into the experiment.

Although Kaitlin believed Makayla gave off “friend vibes” toward Hall, she would also jokingly tell her former fiancé that they would “end up” together.

I always used to laugh and kid around like, ‘You’re gonna end up – your type is blonde. And he’s like, ‘No, no, no, my type is like, like petite or brunette.’ So, when we went to the initial date, I really thought he was gonna pick one of the other girls who was brunette. So it caught me off guard and I wasn’t worried, but I honestly wasn’t worried even after seeing all these things until, you know, he came to the house.”

NBCU

During their breakup scene, Hall admitted that he had an emotional connection with Makayla that he never had with Kaitlin. The former couple experienced a rocky relationship as Hall broke up with Kaitlin after dating for three years. Kaitlin tells Life & Style they cut ties for a year after their first split, but found their way back to each other due to having mutual friends.

After their reconciliation, Kaitlin and Hall got engaged but postponed planning their wedding because she wanted to focus on building her business. Hall, on the other hand, was ready for marriage and to start a family.

Hall echoed the statement on a date with Makayla during the most recent episode of Temptation Island after calling off his engagement with Kaitlin, before telling his new lady the complete opposite.

“I want you to do everything you want to do in life,” Hall told Makayla, adding, “When you’re ready, I’ll be ready.”

After watching the clip, Kaitlin tells Life & Style that her ex’s comments to Makayla felt like a “dagger in the heart.”

“I think the main thing was that that’s all I was asking for. You know, there was, let’s get married and gimme like a few more years before the family, before the children, before everything,” Kaitlin explains. “And just seeing him say that to this new person he’s known for how many days? That he’d wait was I think the ultimate betrayal because I was like, ‘What the heck is going on? And who’s the person? What is he saying?’”

Kaitlin remains tight-lipped about where her relationship with Hall stands today, but she tells Life & Style they are “still friends on social media.”

Her situation with Makayla, however, is a whole different story.

“We have not talked. I have been blocked on social media since I’ve been back from the island, so I have no idea on anything about her life or who she is or her intentions or anything to be honest,” Kaitlin dishes to Life & Style. “I am a girl’s girl, so I had no bad blood with her, but like we’ve never even talked, no.”