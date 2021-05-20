A new era for Bachelor Nation! The Bachelorette Australia cast its first openly bisexual lead, Brooke Blurton, and she will have both male and female contestants vying for her heart during the 2021 season.

“I am so ready for this,” Brooke, 26, who is also the first indigenous leading lady in franchise history, gushed in a statement to People. “Having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life is a truly unique and special experience.”

Brooke Blurton/Instagram

The Aussie babe’s season will be the first time ever there is a mixed gender cast in any Bachelor or Bachelorette season across the globe.

Brooke admitted to the Daily Telegraph she’s “not too sure if Australia is ready” for her unique journey to find love but hopes to make a larger impact. “If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does,” she said.

The mental health speaker first appeared in the Bachelor AU franchise in 2018 during rugby player Nick Cummins’ season, but she self-eliminated early. She then appeared on Australia’s Bachelor in Paradise the following year.

“My perfect person is someone that loves me for me,” Brooke explained to People. “I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”

Viewers are definitely in for an amazing season with Brooke behind the wheel. While her season will break barriers, she is not the first openly bisexual person to appear in the franchise.

In the US, Jaimi King, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season in 2017, was the first contestant ever to open up on-camera about being bisexual.

In 2019, Bachelor Peter Weber’s former contestant Alexa Caves described herself as “fluid” after being eliminated from the show.

“The amount of people that ask me about my sexuality in my DM’s is crazy LOL,” she wrote via Instagram in 2019. “I’ve been getting it since the first episode. I’m fluid. I’ve been with women, and I’ve been with men. I’m open minded. To me, this really isn’t a big deal. I just do my thang.”

Demi Burnett came out as bisexual during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise when she was joined on the beach by then-girlfriend Kristian Haggerty. The pair got engaged during the 2019 finale but split three months later.

Good luck to Brooke!