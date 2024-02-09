As host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Jesse Palmer knows a true love story when he sees one, which is why he’s a big fan of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance.

“I think it’s been amazing for the NFL. It’s been amazing for both of their brands individually. I’ve looked at it as a win, win, win, win,” Jesse, 45, told E! News on Friday, February 9.

As a former NFL player himself, Jesse initially wondered if the pair would make it with the demands of their careers.

“I think any fan looking in on it was wondering about its authenticity and, two, if this was gonna distract Travis Kelce on the field and his performance with the Kansas City Chiefs,” he continued. “And my wife and I were just talking about it this morning, I think it’s so great that it’s a real thing. Like, I believe that. I think it’s a real thing that these two people came together and found.”

Jesse had high praise for Travis, 34, being able to withstand the media attention about his relationship with Taylor, 34, while helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a spot in Super Bowl 2024, with a stellar post-season performance.

“He’s played his best football of the year when it matters the most,” the former Bachelor explained. “So, he’s handling the ‘distraction’ as well as anybody, and the team is too. This is like a case study in one of, if not the biggest, celebrity in the world with one of the best football players in the world and everybody seeming to be winning.”

Travis initially made his interest in Taylor known during a July 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. He revealed he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to the “Karma” singer at her Kansas City Eras tour stop but never got a chance to meet the superstar.

Taylor found out and thought it was adorable, calling his attempted gesture and story “metal as hell.” During her December 2023 interview as TIME‘s person of the Year, she revealed they began dating shortly after Travis’ revelation. She attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, 2023, and by then the pair were already a couple.

Travis has been peppered with questions about his romance with Taylor during media appearances ahead of Super Bowl ​2024 where his Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers.

When asked at a Thursday, February 8, press conference why he thinks so many people are invested in their relationship, Travis responded, “The values that we stand for and who we are as people. We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us.”