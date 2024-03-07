Kelsey Anderson has a message for haters who think she’s “boring” on The Bachelor. The season 28 contestant posted a TikTok video on Wednesday, March 6, where she clapped back at critics of her personality.

After pointing out that she doesn’t “get offended” when viewers critique her physical appearance, Kelsey, 25, ranted about being labeled “the boring one” on season 28. “I’m not freaking boring, y’all!” she insisted. “I’m freaking cool. I think I’m cool. I do cool things.”

The Louisiana resident went on to list some things that she’s done and considers cool. “I’ve been skydiving,” she revealed. “I love going on sporadic trips. I planned a trip out of the country in 12 hours and I went. I am fun. I like to laugh and do things that are cool that other people do other than me, I think. I don’t know. But I’m freaking cool.”

ABC

Toward the end of her message, she made it clear that she “doesn’t care” what people watching the show have to say about her. “I don’t even care,” she continued. “Y’all think I’m boring? I don’t care. Because I’m not boring!” She also showed off her lip tattoo and concluded, “I have a freaking lip tattoo in honor of a homeless man that I would go hang out with when I would go downtown. I’m cool.”

Kelsey is one of the final three women hoping to get engaged to Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor. On the upcoming March 11 episode, she, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance will travel to Mexico for fantasy suites week with the tennis instructor, 28. While Kelsey has built a strong connection with Joey this season, she has steered clear of the drama and explosive moments on the show.

The project manager got to introduce Joey to her family during hometown dates on the Monday, March 4, episode. It was an emotional day for Kelsey, as she was admittedly missing her mom, who died in 2018 after battling cancer. However, her dad, Mark Anderson, got to know Joey and gave Kelsey his approval after the meeting.

“I see the way he is towards you,” Mark told his daughter. “It’s very reassuring.”

After the episode aired, Kelsey wrote on Instagram, “So thankful y’all got to meet part of my loving family! Mark needs to process his newfound fame.” Mark went viral for his time on the show, with fans tearing up over his and Kelsey’s tight bond. Many viewers also commented on Mark’s looks and called for him to be the next star of The Golden Bachelor.

However, the Army veteran isn’t quite up for starring on reality television himself. When Kelsey asked him if he wanted to be the Golden Bachelor lead, he replied. “No! I’m too young!”