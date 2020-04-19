Are you bored in the house and in the house bored? TikTok star Loren Gray gets it — but that doesn’t mean you can’t put this time to good use. In a recent exclusive interview with Life & Style, she revealed the best way to become a beauty expert is to take time to experiment with and learn new makeup tricks by watching tutorials. As it turns out, the star became something of a glam expert when she started homeschooling after sixth grade.

“I’m super blonde naturally, so, like, I don’t have any eyebrows! I don’t have any eyelashes!” Loren, 18, joked while promoting her partnership with Betsey Johnson for their 2020 Prom Collection. During the months she spent learning history and math at home, she put just as much effort into studying YouTube beauty tutorials. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix this. I’m gonna go back in there, and I’m gonna look so good.’ And I did!”

Her main tutor? Jenna Marbles. “I’d say the first video that I watched I remember was … the video that kind of made her popular,” she said, revealing she tuned in to the “How to trick people into thinking you’re good looking” clip. In the 10 years since the silly DIY was posted, it’s racked up almost 70 million views — more than any other clip on the vlogger’s channel. “That was what I watched first, and then I branched into others, but … that’s kind of what got me into it.”

After that, she started learning from other girls at school and all kinds of online beauty content. Before long, she graduated to sharing her own makeup looks on her social media accounts, as well as how-to videos helping others achieve the same results. Over the last year, her YouTube channel has featured beauty and skincare routines as well as videos of her glamming up a fan.

But that doesn’t mean everything was smooth sailing after Loren tuned in to that first tutorial. It takes practice and plenty of trial-and-error to find what works for you. “My makeup looks so good, and the minute I walk out of the door, I get slammed with a wave of creases, crusty lips and foundation that isn’t nearly my color,” she tweeted in March 2018. Now that you’ve got a little extra time on your hands, though, social distancing may just be the perfect opportunity to give some glam a shot. After all, what else are you going to do all cooped up at home?