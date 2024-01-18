Travis Kelce was blown away when he found out he’d been nominated for the People’s Choice Award for Athlete of the Year, as the only NFL player in the category. It left him in stitches and rather confused, as he admittedly didn’t have one of the better seasons in his stellar career.

“[That is] f–king nonsense. How am I on this?” Travis, 34, joked during the Wednesday, January 17, episode of his “New Heights” podcast along with brother Jason Kelce, after the PCA nominations were announced on January 11.

Travis is up against the likes of NBA superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as Inter Miami player and soccer legend Lionel Messi, 2023 U.S. Open tennis champ Coco Gauff, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Even though he earned his second Super Bowl ring in three years with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, Travis asked, “What did I do to get Athlete of the Year?” noting that he hosted Saturday Night Live. In his 2023 season, he came up 16 yards short of 1,000 receiving yards, an achievement he surpassed every season from 2016 through 2022.

Jason, 36, looked at the nomination as an opportunity. “Look at the company Big Yeti is in!” noting Travis’ nickname and his stiff competition, joking, “Let’s get this thing rigged. Start voting [Travis] up.” Fans are allowed one vote per day per e-mail account.

Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s army of fans was already on it. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Taylor and Travis are both nominated for PCA awards,” and gave out the links for how to vote for them. “GUYS! Don’t forget to vote for Taylor and Travis for PCA!!!” another Swiftie wrote.

One fan commented, “Somehow in my mind I already have PCA planned, Travis wins the award because of Swifties, he goes and does his speech and mentions Taylor in some sort of way and even if it’s nothing much everyone freaks out or something like that.”

Taylor, 34, is nominated in five categories, including Female Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year, Social Celebrity of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year for The Eras ​tour and Movie of the Year for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Fans have been hoping since the pair are both nominated, they’ll make their red carpet debut as a couple at the event. “So apparently Travis is nominated at the PCA?? which means he and Taylor could attend together??” one person asked on X, while another added, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both nominated for a PCA … I’m feeling a red carpet debut.”

Unfortunately, Taylor has a concert in Melbourne, Australia, on the night of the awards show as her Eras tour picks back up on February 7 in Toyko after a nearly three-month hiatus.

Fans can tune in to see if Taylor takes home any trophies when the People’s Choice Awards airs on February 18 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, Peacock and E!.