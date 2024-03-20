Travis Kelce’s love don’t cost a thing — but that hasn’t stopped him from dropping millions of dollars amid his romance with girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has reportedly spent upwards of an estimated $8 million combined on his new home, travel, gifts and more since he began dating the pop star in July 2023.

“Travis Kelce always comes to play — not just on the field, but in his everyday romance with Taylor Swift — sparing no expense,” pop culture lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg told the New York Post on Tuesday, March 19. “He isn’t afraid to open his heart and his wallet.”

The Post estimated that Travis, 34, has spent $8,232,229 throughout his relationship with Taylor, 34. His biggest purchase was a $6 million Kansas City, Missouri, mansion in October 2023, which he bought due to privacy concerns as his romance with the singer went public. His brother, Jason Kelce, confirmed that this was the reason for the move during his February 12 appearance on “The Big Podcast With Shaq.”

“[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles center said. “I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

Travis’ new pad, located in a gated community, features more than 16,000 square feet, as well as six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has a waterfall, swimming pool and a mini golf course.

The NFL star — who has an estimated net worth of $50 million and an annual salary of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — has also likely spent a decent chunk of change on travel, as he’s jetted to and from four of Taylor’s international concerts in Argentina, Australia and Singapore. Aviation specialists revealed to the Post that these private jet trips could cost an estimated $300,000 or more.

Of course, Travis has also shown his love for Taylor with lavish gifts and experiences. He reportedly spent $1 million on Taylor’s Super Bowl LVIII suite, which she shared with parents Scott and Andrea Swift, as well as several friends and Travis’ family members, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. At the time, Travis joked on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast that he was “counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come.”

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” he added.

In terms of bling and other gifts, Travis reportedly spent more than $22,000 total so far. For Valentine’s Day alone, he allegedly spent $16,000 on an Hermès scarf, custom gold matching “TNT” bracelets, a Bottega Veneta bag, a 24-karat gold rose sculpture and more.