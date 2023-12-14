It seems Taylor Swift’s birthday plans have been on Travis Kelce’s mind for months. Back in September, the Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about how planning surprises for his girlfriends has always made him feel “nervous.”

In a resurfaced clip from the tight end’s appearance on the September 19 episode of Kristin Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Travis, 34, revealed that he typically feels “at ease” on first dates because he can “show [his] true and genuine self the most.” Celebrating his loved ones’ milestones, however, is a different story.

“When I try to do something really special for somebody, that’s when I get nervous,” he said. “For, like, a birthday or Valentine’s Day, those days I’m nervous. She’s either gonna like this or I just got way too creative and this is lame.”

At the time, Travis and Taylor, 34, were secretly dating amid reports of their possible relationship. The pop star confirmed the romance days later by showing up to the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 24.

Travis’ comment on the podcast has recirculated amid rumors that he had big plans for Taylor’s birthday on December 13. A source exclusively told Life & Style that the football star “arranged a very intimate romantic dinner” for the two of them and hoped to pull off “a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends.”

James Devaney/GC Images

Travis ultimately had to miss his girlfriend’s big day due to mandatory practices with the Chiefs in Kansas City for their upcoming game against the New England Patriots. However, a source revealed to People that the couple “celebrated her birthday early” with some pals in K.C. at a holiday party on December 10. It’s also possible he could have something up his sleeve for a late celebration.

Taylor ended up celebrating her birthday at New York City nightclubs Outer Heaven and The Box with Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff and many other pals.

Travis and Taylor’s relationship began after Travis attended her Eras tour concert in Kansas City on July 7. He revealed on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce that month that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. Still, Taylor explained in her TIME Person of the Year interview on December 6 that she thought his shoutout on the podcast was “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other,” she added.

Their relationship quickly became serious. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Travis asked her dad, Scott Swift, for permission to marry Taylor when they met at her tour stop in Argentina on November 11. Many people, reportedly even Taylor, are expecting to see an engagement this month.

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” the insider said. “He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”