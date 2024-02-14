Both Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were impressed with Taylor Swift‘s beer chugging skills after she was shown quickly downing a glass of the beverage then slamming it on the table in celebration ​at Super Bowl 2024.

Jason, 36, said during the brothers’ Wednesday, February 14, episode of their “New Heights” podcast that he wasn’t sure what was going on when Taylor, 34, and pal Ashley Avignone grabbed their beers and started chugging. It was “pretty cool to see,” he admitted.

“She’s getting after it,” he noted about the video, which was seen by the entire audience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as ​viewers at home on Sunday, February 11.

Travis, 34, noted, “She’s done this before. She’s a pro.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer has been seen imbibing at Travis’ games ever since they made their romance public when she attended Kansas City’s matchup against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023. However, her beer chugging skills still impressed many on social media.

“Taylor Swift chugging a full beer at the Super Bowl is the most American thing you’ll see today,” one person wrote on X while posting the video during the Super Bowl. Another added, “Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the Jumbotron is pure game day energy.” One person said the singer was “one of us” with her beer talent, while another wrote that she chugged, “Like a boss.”

The 14-time Grammy winner revealed she previously gave up alcohol while training for her Eras tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023.

“I was really disciplined about drinking. I stopped drinking for a couple months before the show except for on ​[2023] Grammy night, which was hilarious. I gave myself a fun night for that one,” she told Time magazine on December 6, 2023, after being named Person of the Year.

Taylor didn’t drink while on tour either, as she didn’t want to feel the aftereffects. “Doing that show with a hangover,” she said, “I don’t want to know that world.”

The ​”Karma” songstress’ last U.S. Eras tour dates were in Los Angeles in early August 2023, so she had plenty of time to kick back and enjoy watching Travis play throughout his football season and playoff run, where she attended 13 games. Taylor’s one exception was the South American leg of the Eras tour, where she played three cities in November 2023.

Taylor kicked off the Asia and Australia legs of the Eras tour in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7, but flew back to the U.S. immediately after the final show ​on February 10, in order to watch Travis play in the Super Bowl.

After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, Taylor and Travis had a great time celebrating at the afterparty where they danced, kissed and had a blast.